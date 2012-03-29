TOKYO, March 29 U.S. Treasuries stabilised in
Asia on Thursday, after slipping from highs the previous day
after a lackluster reception to an auction of $35 billion in
five-year notes.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 2.20 percent
, little changed from late U.S. levels, but off
two-week low of 2.16 percent hit before the auction.
* Treasuries fell on Wednesday after weak demand for a
five-year debt sale dampened gains, but the market is supported
on the whole after Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke's
assurances that U.S. interest rates will remain low.
* Market players also noted that while recovery in the U.S.
job market has been firm, other data has shown patchy recovery.
* New orders for long-lasting U.S. factory goods increased
only modestly in February, supporting the view that economic
growth in the first quarter could be lackluster.
* The market will be looking to upcoming data, such as next
week's payroll data, as well as the minutes of the Federal
Reserve's policy meeting earlier this month, which is due on
Tuesday next week, for clues on the thinking within the Fed on
policy.
* Bernanke's dovish comments have sparked speculation that
the Federal Reserve may drop fresh hint of easing as early as at
its next policy meeting in late April.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Kim Coghill)