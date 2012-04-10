TOKYO, April 10 U.S. Treasuries inched down in
Asia on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved after China swung to
a surprise trade surplus in March, but moves were slight as
investors awaited the opening of European markets.
* Markets in many European countries were closed for Easter
Monday, and therefore have not yet reacted to Friday's downbeat
U.S. employment report, which pushed long Treasury yields to
four-week lows.
Payrolls grew by just 120,000 in March, far below the
expected increase of 203,000.
* "People have to see what Europe is going to do before
moving," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.
* China swung to a surprise trade surplus of $5.35 billion
in March as exports grew faster than expected and import growth
eased from a 13-month peak, raising hopes that the world's
second largest economy could achieve a soft landing.
* The yield on the 10-year notes edged up to
2.05 percent after the Chinese data, from 2.04 percent in both
late U.S. trade and in Asian trade on Monday.
* The 30-year bond yield crept up to 3.20
percent from 3.19 percent in U.S. trading, but down from 3.22
percent in Asia on Monday.
* On the supply side, the Treasury Department will auction
$72 billion in three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds
this week beginning on Tuesday.
* The Fed is both buying and selling Treasuries this week
as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme aimed at
bringing down long-term borrowing costs, under which it sells
shorter-dated securities and buys longer-dated bonds.
* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave a speech late
on Monday but did not touch directly on the outlook for economic
growth or monetary policy.
The U.S. economy has yet to fully recover from the effects
of the financial crisis, and banks need to have more capital at
hand in order to ensure the financial system is stable, the Fed
chief said.
