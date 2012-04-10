TOKYO, April 10 U.S. Treasuries inched down in Asia on Tuesday as risk sentiment improved after China swung to a surprise trade surplus in March, but moves were slight as investors awaited the opening of European markets.

* Markets in many European countries were closed for Easter Monday, and therefore have not yet reacted to Friday's downbeat U.S. employment report, which pushed long Treasury yields to four-week lows.

Payrolls grew by just 120,000 in March, far below the expected increase of 203,000.

* "People have to see what Europe is going to do before moving," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.

* China swung to a surprise trade surplus of $5.35 billion in March as exports grew faster than expected and import growth eased from a 13-month peak, raising hopes that the world's second largest economy could achieve a soft landing.

* The yield on the 10-year notes edged up to 2.05 percent after the Chinese data, from 2.04 percent in both late U.S. trade and in Asian trade on Monday.

* The 30-year bond yield crept up to 3.20 percent from 3.19 percent in U.S. trading, but down from 3.22 percent in Asia on Monday.

* On the supply side, the Treasury Department will auction $72 billion in three-year notes, 10-year notes and 30-year bonds this week beginning on Tuesday.

* The Fed is both buying and selling Treasuries this week as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme aimed at bringing down long-term borrowing costs, under which it sells shorter-dated securities and buys longer-dated bonds.

* Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke gave a speech late on Monday but did not touch directly on the outlook for economic growth or monetary policy.

The U.S. economy has yet to fully recover from the effects of the financial crisis, and banks need to have more capital at hand in order to ensure the financial system is stable, the Fed chief said. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)