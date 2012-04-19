TOKYO, April 19 U.S. Treasuries held their
overnight gains in Asia on Thursday ahead of a Spanish debt
auction that will provide the latest gauge of investor
confidence in that country's ability to finance its debt.
* An auction of 12- and 18-month Spanish debt on Tuesday
was considered a success, but a more challenging
sale looms on Thursday, when Spain will sell two- and 10-year
bonds. Its 10-year yield rose briefly above the important 6
percent mark this week.
* Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday that Spanish banks'
bad loans rose to their highest level since Oct. 1994 in
February.
* Investors also looked past Europe's debt woes to the U.S.
Federal Reserve's meeting on April 24-25.
While the central bank is not expected to take any new
policy steps, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference could
contain hints on a possible extension of the central bank's
"Operation Twist" stimulus programme which is set to expire at
the end of June, as well as more signals on the Fed's view of
the economy.
* Market participants are better positioned for downbeat
surprises than upbeat ones, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury
yield now under the core inflation rate, said a bond trader at a
European brokerage in Tokyo.
"The negative path ahead is well documented, but the
positive path is not. The market cheapened up a little bit, but
we're nowhere near balanced," he said.
* The yield on the 10-year notes was at 1.98
percent, matching its level in late U.S. trade. It declined from
2.01 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday.
* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.13 percent,
also matching its level in late U.S. trading, and below 3.15
percent in Asia on Wednesday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)