TOKYO, April 19 U.S. Treasuries held their overnight gains in Asia on Thursday ahead of a Spanish debt auction that will provide the latest gauge of investor confidence in that country's ability to finance its debt.

* An auction of 12- and 18-month Spanish debt on Tuesday was considered a success, but a more challenging sale looms on Thursday, when Spain will sell two- and 10-year bonds. Its 10-year yield rose briefly above the important 6 percent mark this week.

* Bank of Spain data showed on Wednesday that Spanish banks' bad loans rose to their highest level since Oct. 1994 in February.

* Investors also looked past Europe's debt woes to the U.S. Federal Reserve's meeting on April 24-25.

While the central bank is not expected to take any new policy steps, Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke's news conference could contain hints on a possible extension of the central bank's "Operation Twist" stimulus programme which is set to expire at the end of June, as well as more signals on the Fed's view of the economy.

* Market participants are better positioned for downbeat surprises than upbeat ones, with the benchmark 10-year Treasury yield now under the core inflation rate, said a bond trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.

"The negative path ahead is well documented, but the positive path is not. The market cheapened up a little bit, but we're nowhere near balanced," he said.

* The yield on the 10-year notes was at 1.98 percent, matching its level in late U.S. trade. It declined from 2.01 percent in Asian trade on Wednesday.

* The 30-year bond yield was at 3.13 percent, also matching its level in late U.S. trading, and below 3.15 percent in Asia on Wednesday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)