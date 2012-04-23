TOKYO, April 23 U.S. Treasuries stayed firm in Asia on Monday, as relief that the International Monetary Fund secured new funding aimed at containing the euro zone's debt crisis was tempered by caution ahead of this week's U.S. Federal Reserve meeting.

* The Fed is not expected to take any new policy steps at its meeting on Tuesday and Wednesday, but investors will be closely watching Chairman Ben Bernanke's post-meeting news conference for any clues on future easing steps.

* "The meeting itself probably won't be a factor for bond markets, but Bernanke's press conference could be bond-supportive if he mentioned signs of economic weakness or hints at further easing steps," said Hiroki Shimazu, an economist in Tokyo at SMBC Nikko Securities

"U.S. GDP data will also be released next week, and will probably be decent on the surface. But there might be worrying details that could make more easing likely," he added.

* The U.S. Commerce Department will release the initial estimate of first-quarter gross domestic product on Friday. Economists polled by Reuters have a median forecast of 2.5 percent growth in GDP, down from 3.0 percent in the prior period.

* The yield on the 10-year notes edged down to 1.96 percent from 1.97 percent in late U.S. trade, matching their level in Asian trade on Friday.

* The 30-year bond yield stood at 3.12 percent, matching its level in late U.S. trading as well as in Asia on Friday.

* On the supply side, the Treasury will auction two-year, five-year and seven-year notes this week.

* Europe's debt situation remained in focus even after the IMF secured $430 billion to erect a higher firewall in case the euro zone's debt crisis spreads.

Both the Netherlands and Italy will hold bond auctions on Tuesday. Those will provide the next test on investors' confidence in the euro zone's ability to fund its debt, particularly after crucial talks on budget cuts collapsed over the weekend in the Netherlands.

* Investors also await the market reaction to France's presidential race, in which President Nicolas Sarkozy came in second to challenger Francois Hollande. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)