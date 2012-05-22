TOKYO May 22 The benchmark U.S. Treasury bond
prices inched down in Asia on Tuesday, ahead of a European
meeting this week that some believe might come up with steps to
resolve the region's debt crisis as well as a scheduled $99
billion of sales this week.
* Wednesday's informal EU meeting is expected to bring a
proposal from France's new president to mutualise European debt
and fend off a contagion of funding difficulties from troubled
euro zone economies.
* "There is no fresh bad news from Europe, and there is a
chance of positive news later this week, so for now, yields have
stopped falling as investors turn their attention elsewhere,"
said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese asset management
firm.
* The yields on 10-year notes rose to 1.76
percent, from 1.74 percent in late U.S trading and from 1.75
percent in Asian trade on Monday, moving further away from the
Sept. 23 low of 1.67 percent.
That level was tested last week, and a break would bring
benchmark yields to at least 60-year lows.
* Yields also faced upward pressure as investors made room
to buy at this week's sales, which include two-year, five-year
and seven-year notes on Tuesday, Wednesday and Thursday worth a
total $99 billion.
* The 30-year bond yield rose to 2.83 percent,
compared with 2.80 percent in late U.S. trade and 2.84 percent
in Asian trade on Monday.
* Strong stocks signaled that investors were less
risk-averse, with MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares
outside Japan rising 1.5 percent.
* Also underpinning investors' appetite for risk, a Chinese
media report said on Tuesday that the Chinese government will
expedite its approval of infrastructure investments in a move
aimed to turn around slowing growth and a sluggish property
sector.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite)