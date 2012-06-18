TOKYO, June 18 Benchmark U.S. Treasury bonds
dropped in Asia on Monday after pro-bailout parties won Greek
elections, a step seen as key in holding the euro zone together,
with investor attention now turning to whether the United States
will opt for more easing this week.
* Sunday's Greek election was likely to lead to a coalition
government led by the conservative New Democracy, which beat the
leftists who reject the austerity requirements of the 130
billion euro ($164 billion) bailout.
* "The outcome (in Greece) means that the chances of the Fed
easing because of European turmoil have faded, but weak U.S.
data last week means that the possibility of more easing
remains, and that will give bonds some support," said Tomoaki
Shishido, bond analyst at Nomura Securities.
* Disappointing U.S. economic data on Friday bolstered
expectations that the Fed would take monetary stimulus steps at
its policy meeting scheduled for Tuesday and Wednesday. It could
either extend its "Operation Twist" stimulus programme, which
expires this month, or launch a third round of asset purchases.
U.S. factory production fell 0.4 percent in May and the
Thomson Reuters/University of Michigan survey showed American
consumer sentiment weakened to its lowest in six months in early
June.
* Investors were also watching developments from the Group
of 20 summit in Mexico on Monday and Tuesday, where leaders
initially welcomed the results of the Greek election.
* The yield on 10-year notes rose to 1.65
percent from 1.58 percent in late U.S. trade and 1.62 percent in
Tokyo on Friday, moving further away a record low of 1.44
percent hit on June 1.
* The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.76
percent, up from 2.69 percent in late U.S. trade and 2.72
percent in Tokyo trade on Friday.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)