TOKYO, June 25 U.S. Treasuries prices edged up
in Asia on Monday on safe-haven buying as investor risk appetite
waned in the face of continuing fears about Europe's debt
crisis, but gains were limited ahead of this week's new supply
and expectations of quarter-end portfolio adjustments.
* MSCI's broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan
fell 0.5 percent, as markets remained
unconvinced that a European Union summit on Thursday and Friday
this week will make any substantial progress towards resolving
the debt situation.
* As this week marks the end of the April-June period, some
investors are expected to sell to book gains, market
participants said.
* The Treasury Department will also be offering $35 billion
in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in
five-year notes on Wednesday and $29 billion in
seven-year notes on Thursday.
* "There is some supply coming in this week at a time when
some people are going to be looking to sell, not buy, but as
long as Europe keeps the 'risk-off' trade alive, then they will
find buyers, as they did today," said a fixed-income fund
manager at a Japanese asset management firm.
* The yield on U.S. 10-year notes fell to 1.65
percent from 1.67 percent in late U.S. trade, but remained above
1.62 percent in Tokyo on Friday.
* The yields on 30-year bonds stood at 2.74
percent, down slightly from 2.75 percent in late U.S. trade but
above 2.69 percent in Tokyo trade on Friday.
* On Friday, the Federal Reserve purchased $1.83 billion in
bonds due 2036 to 2042 as part of its "Operation Twist" stimulus
programme, under which it sells short-term notes and buys
longer-term debt with he aim of pushing down long-term rates.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Chris Gallagher)