TOKYO, June 29 U.S. Treasuries dropped in Asia,
after euro zone leaders agreed to take emergency steps aimed at
bringing down the borrowing costs of Italy and Spain, surprising
investors who had been expecting no major deal.
* The 10-year notes yield rose 4.0 basis points
to 1.62 percent from around 1.58 percent after European Council
chairman Herman Van Rompuy announced the steps.
* The euro zone leaders agreed that its rescue funds could
be used to stabilise bond markets without forcing countries that
comply with EU budget rules to adopt extra austerity measures or
economic reforms.
* They also agreed the bloc's future permanent bailout fund,
the European Stability Mechanism, would be able to lend directly
to recaptalise banks and the fund's loans to Spain will not have
seniority.
* All of these steps led to unwinding of some safe haven
buying in Treasuries for now, given low anticipation in markets
on what the summit can achieve.
* Still, market players are not sure just how long optimism
on the euro zone will continue.
* "We've often seen a pattern where Asian markets react
positively to the news of European steps only to find out that
optimism fades quickly in Europe," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed
income analyst at Nomura Securities.
