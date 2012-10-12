FOREX-Dollar retreats as U.S. Treasury yields come off highs
* Dollar retreats from a one-month high marked on upbeat U.S. data
TOKYO Oct 12 U.S. Treasuries were supported on Friday with the benchmark 10-year yield staying near this week's low on concerns about corporate earnings and uncertainty over the U.S. presidential election.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.679 percent , near its late U.S. levels and this week's low of 1.666 percent.
* Investors are concerned companies may have to revise down their earnings outlook as they face slower global growth, despite pockets of strength in the U.S. economy.
* U.S. initial jobless claims fell to their lowest level in more than 4 1/2 years.. Yet Wall Street shares failed to recover from one-month lows on expectations of a weak earning season and uncertainty over November's U.S. election.
* Bonds are seen supported as investors also continue to fret over the euro zone's debt woes, even though Spanish bonds have stabilised after the European Central Bank prepared a safety net for Spain.
* "The best time for the market is often when the central bank is saying it will buy but it has not started buying. There's a chance Spanish bonds fall again," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
HONG KONG, Feb 16 Asian stocks edged to new 19-month highs on Thursday with gains underpinned by an ongoing rally on Wall Street while the dollar came in for a bout of profit-taking after its recent bounce.
