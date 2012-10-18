SINGAPORE Oct 18 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
trimmed a bit of their earlier gains on Thursday after a batch
of Chinese data met market expectations or came in slightly
better, easing some concerns about the outlook for the world's
second-largest economy.
* The 10-year yield touched an intraday high of 1.82 percent
at one point and last stood at 1.813 percent, having
risen from around 1.808 percent following the release of the
Chinese data. The 10-year yield was still down 1 basis point
compared to late U.S. trade on Wednesday and the 10-year notes
were still up around 2/32 in price.
* While the Chinese indicators such as third-quarter gross
domestic product were not strong, they were not as bad as some
had feared, said Satoshi Okagawa, senior global markets analyst
for Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corporation in Singapore.
Economic activity in China still looks sluggish however,
even though some of the data such as industrial output for
September did come in above market expectations, he added.
"You could say the data was good, but it's not as if you can
view this as a sign of a rebound," Okagawa said.
* China's economy grew 7.4 percent in the July-September
quarter. That reading, which was in line with market
expectations, marked the seventh straight quarter of a slowdown
in China.
* The 10-year Treasury yield had hit a one-month high around
1.824 percent on Wednesday after data showed groundbreaking on
new U.S. homes surged in September to its fastest pace in more
than four years.
* The 10-year yield may rise further in the near term if
forthcoming U.S. indicators are strong, said Tomohisa Fujiki,
interest rate strategist for BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo.
* Still, the recent improvement in economic data is unlikely
to immediately affect the Federal Reserve's stance of keeping
interest rates low for an extended period, and Treasuries are
likely to gradually regain ground, starting from the shorter end
of the yield curve, Fujiki said.
"The possibility of more bond-selling factors coming to the
fore in the short term cannot be ruled out, but my sense is that
we may have finally reached decent levels to consider buying,"
he added.
* There is more data coming up later on Thursday, including
initial jobless claims and the Philadelphia Fed's gauge of
factory activity in the mid-Atlantic region.
