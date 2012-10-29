TOKYO Oct 29 U.S. Treasuries edged up slightly
in Asia on Monday, extending big gains at the end of last week
as disappointing corporate earnings offset better-than-expected
GDP data.
* The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association
said it is recommending an early close of noon EDT (1600 GMT) on
Monday for the trading of U.S. dollar-denominated, fixed-income
securities as Hurricane Sandy is set to hit much of the East
Coast, including New York.
* U.S. stock markets will be closed on Monday, reversing an
earlier plan to keep electronic trading going on Monday, as Wall
Street braced for the hurricane, which could be the biggest to
hit the U.S. mainland.
* The yield on the 10-year notes dropped to as
low as 1.726 percent at one point -- its lowest in 12 days --
from 1.749 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.
* The yield fell sharply on Friday as earnings results from
Apple and Amazon undershot expectations. In
Europe, Renault, Saint Gobain, Gucci
and Publicis weighed in with gloomy earnings
and outlooks.
* The Commerce Department on Friday reported U.S. economic
growth accelerated in the third quarter to a 2 percent annual
growth rate, slightly better than economists' forecast of 1.9
percent growth.
* But a sizable portion of that expansion came from
government spending, and the outlook remained murky due to
uncertainty over the impact of the so-called "fiscal cliff" of
tax increases and government spending cuts set to kick in at the
beginning of next year.
* Another source of big uncertainty is a neck-and-neck
presidential race, with many investors expecting a victory by
Republican Mitt Romney to boost U.S. bond yields, possibly to
above 2 percent in the 10-year yield.
* Republicans' opposition to the Federal Reserve's
aggressive easing means market players will have to rethink
their assumption of low policy rates until mid-2015 if he wins,
while some market players also think investors may shift funds
to stocks from bonds on hopes of pro-business policies.