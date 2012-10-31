TOKYO Oct 31 U.S. Treasury debt prices were slightly lower in Asia on Wednesday ahead of the reopen of U.S. trading following a storm-forced closure, as improved European sentiment overnight increased the appeal of riskier assets.

* European shares rose on Tuesday on positive corporate news. A solid Italian debt auction and data showing a smaller-than-expected contraction of the Spanish economy in the third quarter also helped sentiment and supported the euro.

* The Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association recommended the U.S. government bond market open on Wednesday, along with the markets in mortgage- and asset-backed securities, muni bonds, and other fixed income markets. SIFMA cannot instruct individual firms on what to do, but the industry tends to follow its recommendations.

* Markets were closed on Tuesday as storm Sandy battered the East coast, the worst storm to hit the New York metropolitan area in 75 years.

* "The storm will have an impact on the U.S. economy, and might add to perceptions that the Fed will continue its easy monetary policy," said Ayako Sera, a market economist at Sumitomo Trust and Banking.

"On the other hand, it's hard to imagine markets moving much ahead of the U.S. presidential election next week," she said.

* A victory by Republican challenger Mitt Romney over President Barack Obama on Nov. 6 would likely force investors to reconsider expectations that the Federal Reserve will continue its easy policy through mid-2015, as Republicans have objected to aggressive easing.

* Yields on U.S. 10-year Treasury notes rose to 1.73 percent from 1.72 percent in U.S. trading on Monday, when trading ended early at noon EDT (1600 GMT) in preparation for the storm.

* Yields on 30-year bonds rose to 2.90, compared with 2.88 percent in U.S. trading on Monday.