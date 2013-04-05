SINGAPORE, April 5 The U.S. 10-year Treasury
yield touched a three-month low on Friday after the Bank of
Japan's radical stimulus campaign stirred speculation of a
potential rise in Japanese investor demand for overseas debt.
* The 10-year Treasury yield touched a low of about 1.744
percent earlier on Friday, its lowest level since
late December.
Ten-year Treasuries later pared their gains, however, and
the their yield last stood at 1.764 percent, little
changed from late U.S. trade on Thursday.
* The 10-year Treasury yield had dropped by about 5 basis
points on Thursday, as Treasuries received a boost after the BOJ
announced plans for massive stimulus to arrest deflation, and
pledged to double its Japanese government bond holdings in two
years.
Longer-end JGB yields had slid earlier on Friday, with the
10-year JGB yield hitting a record low of 0.315 percent
at one point. The 10-year JGB yield later
rebounded sharply as investors locked in gains, and last stood
at 0.515 percent.
* Analysts said the BOJ's radical monetary expansion plans
and an earlier drop in JGB yields had stirred speculation that
Japanese investor demand for higher-yielding overseas assets may
increase.
Such talk had buoyed demand for some U.S. and European
assets on Thursday, said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst for
Nomura Securities in Tokyo.
"The things that rose were all ones that Japanese players
tend to buy, such as Treasuries and MBS, while French government
bonds outperformed in Europe," Shishido said, adding those gains
had been due to speculative demand rather than actual buying by
Japanese investors.
* The near-term focus turned to U.S. jobs data due later on
Friday. Employers likely added 200,000 jobs to their payrolls
last month, according to a Reuters poll.
But a few analysts have downwardly revised their forecasts
on March payrolls growth toward the 150,000 figure
after surprisingly weak March readings in the ADP private jobs
report and job component in the Institute for Supply
Management's services industry survey on Wednesday.