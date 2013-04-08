SINGAPORE, April 8 The U.S. 10-year Treasury
yield hovered near its lowest level so far this year on Monday
after weak jobs data released last week stirred worries that the
economic recovery may be losing momentum.
* U.S. 10-year Treasuries rose 4/32 in price to yield about
1.701 percent in Asian trade.
The 10-year yield slipped about 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade on Friday and hovered within sight of Friday's low of
1.677 percent, its lowest level since last December.
* American employers hired at the weakest pace in nine
months in March, data showed on Friday, a sign tax hikes that
kicked in early this year could be stealing momentum from the
economy.
* "It seems as if both the market and the FRB will be
focusing on downside risks to the economy during the April-June
quarter," said Shinichiro Kadota, a strategist for Barclays in
Tokyo, referring to the U.S. Federal Reserve.
* Analysts say the weak jobs report is likely to ensure that
the Fed will keep its quantitative easing policy in place for
some time. The Fed is buying $85 billion of Treasuries and
mortgage-backed securities each month to boost growth and
hiring.
"The Fed isn't going to stop buying until we've seen the
whites of the eyes of inflation, and that's still ways away,"
said a trader for a U.S. brokerage in Tokyo.
"People are just trying to guess when that's going to happen
and it's not going to happen soon," the trader said, adding that
this was especially the case when considering that people are
dropping out of the workforce.
The jobs data showed that the jobless rate fell to 7.6
percent, but the report showed that much of the drop was due to
a shrinkage in the labour force.
* The market's appetite for Treasuries will be tested at
debt auctions later in the week. The Treasury is due to sell
three-year notes on Tuesday, followed by auctions of 10- and
30-year government debt in ensuing days.