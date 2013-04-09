TOKYO, April 9 U.S. Treasuries steadied in Asia
on Wednesday after a drop the previous day, drawing support from
expectations the Bank of Japan's aggressive monetary easing may
prompt Japanese investors to buy more U.S. bonds as an
alternative to domestic bonds.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.742 percent
, little changed from late U.S. trade on Monday but
off a four-month low of 1.677 percent hit after surprisingly
weak U.S. jobs data on Friday.
* "There are expectations that Japanese investors will be
forced to buy more U.S. bonds after the BOJ's super-easing,"
said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura
Securities.
* Shishido also said a huge increase in market volatility in
Japanese government bonds since the BOJ's easing last week is
another reason U.S. bonds look increasingly attractive to
Japanese investors.
* The 10-year JGB yield last week fell to a record low near
0.315 percent only to almost double to 0.620
percent within hours. It last stood at 0.525 percent on Tuesday.
* U.S. bond yields rose on Monday as Wall Street shares
recovered and also due to rise in long-dated swap rates
, or the cost of exchanging fixed-rate interest payments
for floating rates.
* Banks were hedging their positions relating to structured
notes called power reverse dual currency notes, traders said,
causing swap rates to rise.
* Banks essentially need to adjust their position by paying
swap interest rates if the yen weakens sharply. The yen fell
about six percent since the BOJ's easing, hitting a four-year
low of 99.67 yen per dollar at one point on Tuesday.
* The 30-year swap spread, the difference
between the 30-year Treasuries yield and the swap rate, was
quoted at minus 3.50 on Tuesday. The spread was last that slim
in early January 2009.