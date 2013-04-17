MIDEAST STOCKS-Oil plunge to weigh on Gulf; ex-dividends may dampen Abu Dhabi
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
TOKYO, April 17 U.S. Treasuries prices were supported in Asia on Wednesday, with the benchmark yield not far from four-month lows, although prices had dropped the previous day after a fall in commodity prices spurred an unwinding of safety bids.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.716 percent , little changed from late U.S. levels. The yield hit four-month low of 1.676 percent on Monday in the wake of sharp fall in gold and other commodity prices.
* The yield stepped back up since then as gold prices steadied after a nine-percent plunge on Monday, its biggest percentage loss in about 30 years.
* Still, Treasuries were supported as a recent run of disappointing U.S. economic data cemented expectations that the Federal Reserve will keep buying bonds to support the economy.
* Subdued inflation data on Tuesday reinforced that belief, with U.S. consumer prices falling in March for the first time in four months.
* "Despite the Fed's massive easing, U.S. inflation is amazingly stable. You could even argue that there's risk of deflation," said a trader at a Japanese bank.
* On Tuesday, a handful of Federal Reserve policy doves showed no sign they were prepared to wind down the U.S. central bank's extraordinary accommodation any time soon.
* The influential chief of the New York Fed, William Dudley, said he expects "sluggish" economic growth of 2 to 2.5 percent this year and only a modest decline in unemployment.
* Chicago Fed President Charles Evans, speaking at a different event, said he sees "moderate" growth this year of 2.5 percent and a "terrific" 2014, but he also said he sees a "high probability" the Fed will need to keep buying bonds through at least the fall of this year.
DUBAI, March 9 An overnight plunge in crude oil prices looks set to push down Gulf bourses on Thursday, and could take some markets below technical support levels.
March 9 The following are the top stories in the Wall Street Journal. Reuters has not verified these stories and does not vouch for their accuracy.
* BOJ, Fed unlikely to take part in dialogue - sources (Adds details)