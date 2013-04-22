SINGAPORE, April 22 U.S. 10-year Treasuries
slipped in Asia on Monday, pushing yields away from recent
four-month lows, with the U.S. government debt coming under
pressure as equities pushed higher.
* Ten-year notes fell about 5/32 in price to yield roughly
1.724 percent. The 10-year yield rose 2 basis points
from late U.S. trade on Friday and pulled away from a four-month
low of 1.673 percent set last Wednesday.
* In the stock market, Japan's benchmark Nikkei share
average surged 1.9 percent as the yen weakened after the
Group of 20 economies effectively approved Japan's aggressive
monetary easing.
U.S. S&P 500 stock futures edged up 0.5 percent..
* "Overall, it looks as if the mood is toward putting risk
on," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist for BNP
Paribas in Tokyo.
The firmness in equities seems to be weighing on Treasuries,
Fujiki said, adding that another possible factor is the
re-election of Italy's president.
The Italian parliament on Saturday re-elected President
Giorgio Napolitano to serve a second term, raising the prospect
of an end to the two months of political stalemate following a
general election in February.
There has been concern that political uncertainty in Italy
might re-ignite investor jitters about the euro zone's sovereign
debt crisis, although the recent resilience of Italian
government bonds has helped to temper such
worries.
* Analysts say U.S. 10-year Treasuries are likely to stay
near their recent ranges until markets have more certainty about
U.S. and global growth in coming quarters.