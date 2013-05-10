SINGAPORE May 10 U.S. 10-year Treasuries sagged
on Friday, after the previous day's jobless claims data eased
some concern about the economy's outlook and as the dollar's
rise to a four-year high versus the yen weighed on sentiment.
* The 10-year yield hit a one-month high of about 1.844
percent earlier, its highest level since early April. Ten-year
notes were last down 8/32 in price and the 10-year yield stood
at 1.841 percent, up roughly 3 basis points from
late U.S. trade.
* Treasuries remained on the defensive after
stronger-than-expected U.S. jobless claims data the previous day
provided fresh signs of the labour market's resilience.
* The dollar's rise to a four-year high of 101.20 yen
on Friday also weighed on Treasuries, market players said.
Ten-year Treasuries seemed to be moving in sympathy with the
dollar's moves versus the yen, said a trader for a European
brokerage in Tokyo.
The fall in the yen gave a lift to Tokyo shares and seemed
to be weighing on Japanese government bonds, and Treasuries
retreated as a result, the trader said, adding that market
positioning may also be playing a part.
"We've just come out of supply, I think that there has been
a lot of complacency in the past that the market always rallies
after the end of the supply, and so I think people are a little
bit long too," he said, referring to this week's auctions in
Treasuries.
* A possible focal point later on Friday is a speech by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke.
"Given these moves in the market, his comments will probably
attract even more attention," said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest
rate strategist for BNP Paribas in Tokyo.
* Latest Japan capital flows data showed that Japanese
investors turned net buyers of foreign bonds in the last two
weeks, underscoring expectations that Tokyo's push to reflate
its economy would spur capital outflows as domestic investors
seek higher yields abroad.