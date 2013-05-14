SINGAPORE May 14 U.S. 10-year Treasuries eased
in Asia on Tuesday, still looking shaky after recent signs of an
improvement in U.S. labour market conditions helped trigger a
sharp selloff.
* Ten-year notes eased 1/32 in price to yield roughly 1.921
percent.
The 10-year yield had set a seven-week high of 1.943 percent
on Monday, marking a rise of nearly 33 basis points compared to
a four-month low of 1.614 percent set in early May.
* Better-than-expected jobs data released earlier this
month, coupled with a recent decline in the number of Americans
filing new claims for jobless aid, have reignited speculation
about whether the Federal Reserve will scale back its asset
purchases later this year.
* "Right now the topic is the whole idea that QE may end
sooner than later," said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in
Tokyo, referring to the Fed's quantitative easing bond-buying
programme.
"The economic data is a little warmer but we'll have to wait
and see what happens," he added.
* A slide in Japanese government bonds added to the drag on
Treasuries, the trader noted. Earlier, 10-year JGB futures
fell by a full point to a 13-month low.