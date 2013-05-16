FOREX-Dollar steadies before Trump speech to Congress
* Yen gains as U.S. Treasury yields fall (Adds quotes, updates prices)
TOKYO May 16 U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Thursday after soft manufacturing and subdued inflation figures pulled the benchmark yield off its two-month high in the previous session.
* The yield on the 10-year notes stood at 1.931 percent , down slightly from late U.S. levels and off the two-month high of 1.985 percent hit on Wednesday before the U.S. data.
* U.S. industrial production fell 0.5 percent in April, a deeper fall than economists' forecast for a 0.2 percent decline while more timely regional data from the New York Fed showed manufacturing activity in New York state contracted this month, contrary to expectations for growth.
* Producer price index fell 0.7 percent last month, the biggest decline since February 2010, putting annual wholesale price inflation at only 0.6 percent, the smallest increase since July last year.
* Those data took some of the shine out of the recent run of solid U.S. data, particularly on housing and jobs, which has boosted optimism on the U.S. economic outlook.
* "It's not that the U.S. economy isn't improving but given a drag from fiscal tightening, the economy is not strong enough to warrant an end in the Fed's quantitative easing," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.
* "I think yields near the top of the 1.5-2.1 percent range we have seen in the past year or so offer attractive buying opportunities. And there are indeed some bargain-hunting at current levels," Shishido added.
* With producer prices pointing to tame inflation, or even the risk of disinflation, the market will be closely looking to consumer price data for April due at 1230 GMT.
* Yen gains as U.S. Treasury yields fall (Adds quotes, updates prices)
Feb 28 Minnesota on Tuesday increased the projected balance at the end of its next two-year budget cycle by $250 million to $1.65 billion, while warning that uncertainty over U.S. economic policy poses "significant risk."
CALGARY, Alberta, Feb 28 TransCanada Corp has suspended a $15 billion NAFTA suit filed against the United States over the Keystone XL pipeline, the company said on Tuesday, after U.S. President Donald Trump approved the project last month.