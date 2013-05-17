TOKYO May 17 U.S. Treasuries were supported on
Friday after a deluge of soft U.S. economic data helped the
benchmark yield step away from two-month high hit earlier in the
week.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.876
percent, flat from late U.S. levels but off
two-month high of 1.985 percent hit on Wednesday.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 1.876
percent, flat from late U.S. levels but off
Wednesday's 1.985 percent, the highest level since March 15.
* The yield posted biggest fall in a month on Thursday after
a raft of economic data fell short of expectations.
* The number of Americans filing new claims for unemployment
insurance benefits last week jumped 32,000 to a seasonally
adjusted 360,000, the biggest rise since November.
* Factory activity in the U.S. mid-Atlantic region
contracted in May, the Philadelphia Fed said. New orders fell to
the lowest level in almost a year.
* A sharp drop in gasoline costs in April led to the biggest
drop in U.S. consumer prices in more than four years, with the
Consumer Price Index falling 0.4 percent, the biggest decline
since December 2008.
* Annual inflation in April was subdued at 1.1 percent, well
below the Fed's 2 percent inflation goal. Core inflation, which
strips out volatile energy and foods, also posted the smallest
annual gain since June 2011, at 1.7 percent.
* Soft data eased expectations that the Federal Reserve may
soon start tapering off its bond-buying programme, although some
Fed officials on Thursday called for weaning the economy off
stimulus.
* Attracting attention in particular, John Williams,
president of the Federal Reserve Bank of San Francisco, long
seen as a policy dove, said on Thursday the Fed could begin
easing up on stimulus this summer and end it late this year.
* While the bond market showed limited reaction to William's
comments, bonds could slip further if Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke
also signals that winding down bond buying is an option in his
coming public appearances.
* Bernanke will speak on long-term economic prospects on
Saturday and testify before the congressional Joint Economic
Committee on Wednesday.
* "What's becoming clear is even doves at the Fed think
recent softness in the economy is temporary. Given the pace of
recovery in employment, I think the Fed could start reducing
bond buying this year," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market
economist at SMBC Nikko Securities. 4