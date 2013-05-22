TOKYO May 22 U.S. Treasuries were firm in Asia on Wednesday after gains in the previous session as two voting members of the U.S. Federal Reserve struck a dovish tone on the economy, reducing expectations that the U.S. central bank is close to tapering its bond purchases.

* The yield on ten-year notes stood at 1.928 percent, little changed from late U.S. levels. In the previous U.S. trade, it briefly hit a two-month high of 1.998 percent, but investor demand near the two percent mark helped the market rebound.

* St. Louis Fed President James Bullard, seen as a centrist on policy, took a more dovish tone than before, saying that the U.S. recovery has been disappointing and that he cannot see a good case for tapering unless inflation increases.

* New York Fed President William Dudley expressed similar sentiment, saying that the economy's ability to weather lower government spending and higher taxes in the coming months will be key to the U.S. central bank's decision on whether to reduce bond purchases.

* The comments took centre stage ahead of Wednesday's testimony from Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke, which is keenly awaited for any clues on whether the central bank might curb its bond purchases due to signs of an improving labor market.

* Bernanke will testify about the economy before a congressional panel on Wednesday at 10 a.m. EDT (1400 GMT).

* Also on Wednesday, the release of minutes of the Fed's last policy-setting meeting, on April 30-May 1, may provide insights into the Fed's thinking. The minutes are to be released at 2 p.m. EDT (1800 GMT).