SINGAPORE, June 5 U.S. 10-year Treasuries inched lower in Asia on Wednesday, with investors focusing on Friday's jobs data for clues on whether the Federal Reserve could scale back its monetary stimulus in the coming months.

* U.S. 10-year notes eased about 1/32 in price to yield 2.155 percent. The 10-year yield edged up about 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Tuesday.

* The government's May payrolls report on Friday could show whether job growth is strong enough for the U.S. central bank to consider tapering its monthly $85 billion in bond purchases, also known as quantitative easing (QE).

Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke and other top Fed officials suggested recently they could start paring bond buys as soon as the Fed's next few meetings if the economy improves further.

Economists recently polled by Reuters forecast U.S. employers likely added 170,000 jobs in May, while the jobless rate was seen unchanged at 7.5 percent.

* If the non-farm payrolls number is in line with expectations and shows an increase of about 170,000 jobs, market speculation about the possibility of the Fed reducing its asset purchases in the next few months is likely to linger, said Tomoaki Shishido, rate analyst for Nomura Securities in Tokyo.

In that case, Treasuries "might either not move very much or could face a bit of selling," he said.

"For speculation about a reduction in QE to clearly wane, it would be desirable to see a number below 150,000," he said.

On the other hand, an increase of over 200,000 jobs would likely bring the Fed a step closer to tapering its asset buying, which Nomura expects to occur in September, Shishido said.

* Ahead of the non-farm payrolls, Treasuries could take their cue later on Wednesday from economic data including payrolls processor ADP's gauge of private-sector employment.

* Dallas Fed President Richard Fisher, who is critical of the Fed's bond-buying programme, said in Toronto on Tuesday the U.S. central bank is poised to evaluate and potentially make changes to its massive monetary stimulus.

Treasuries seemed to take Fisher's comments in their stride, and showed no obvious reaction in Asian trade.