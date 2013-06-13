TOKYO, June 13 U.S. Treasuries held firm in Asia on Thursday as Asian shares tanked on worries that the U.S. Federal Reserve is on course to scale back its stimulus.

* The yield on the 10-year U.S. notes stood at 2.194 percent , down from 2.228 percent in late U.S. trade, but still not far from a 14-month high of 2.293 percent hit on Tuesday.

* Japan's Nikkei share average plunged 6.4 percent to a 10-week low while Thai shares fell 5.5 percent. Those in Shanghai dropped 3.5 percent.

* Also spooking investors was a sharp fall in many emerging market shares from Latin America to Asia. Some market players say the moves resemble emerging market crises in the past, such as one in Mexico in 1994 and Asia in 1997-98, which also happened when a tightening in U.S. monetary policy prompted a reversal of hot money inflows to emerging markets.

* But while turmoil in equities is supporting U.S. Treasuries, the Fed's tapering of its bond buying is also likely to hurt bonds as well, market players also say. Such a fear has driven the 10-year yield higher in the past few weeks.

* "The market has been accustomed to the 'risk-on' 'risk-off' mentality for the past few years. But the real fear is that all kinds of assets will be sold," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* An immediate focus on Thursday is a $13 billion 30-year bond auction, the final leg of this week's auction and retail sales data.

* Economists polled by Reuters estimate retail sales rose 0.4 percent in May after a 0.1 percent rise in April.