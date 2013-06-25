BRIEF-Fitch revises UK non-life company market insurance sector outlook to negative
TOKYO, June 25 U.S. Treasuries prices held steady in Asia on Tuesday after bouncing back overnight with the benchmark 10-year yield falling from a near two-year high, although investors remained cautious about the Federal Reserve's plan to start rolling back its stimulus.
* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.5442 percent, holding steady from U.S. trade of 2.54 percent. The benchmark yield rose as high as 2.667 percent, the highest since August 2011, in overnight U.S. trade.
* "We think eventually U.S. yields may go up more. But at this point the move was so rapid from 2.2 percent to 2.6 percent that it's getting to a point maybe that we are going to be stabilising from here. In my opinion, it may go lower depending on the situation," said Tadashi Matsukawa, head of Japan fixed income at PineBridge Investments.
* Fed Chairman Bernanke rattled investors last week when he said the U.S. central bank may reduce its bond purchases of $85 billion a month in Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities starting later this year.
* "We are not going to go straight up to 3 percent, or 4 percent," Matsukawa said. "The economy is not very strong yet. That's not only China, not only emerging markets but globally Europe, Japan and U.S. itself. Inflation is not accelerating at all. If (U.S.) interest rates continue to rise, it will kill the housing market."
* The yield on 30-year notes was at 3.5538 percent, compared with 3.56 percent in U.S. trade on Monday.
* Longer-dated U.S. yields reach 11-week highs * Rate-hike bets pin shorter-dated yields near 7-1/2 year peaks * ECB signals less urgency for more monetary stimulus * Upcoming 30-year supply to sell at highest yield since 2014 (Update market action, add background, quote) By Richard Leong NEW YORK, March 9 U.S. Treasury yields rose on Thursday with longer-dated yields hovering at their highest levels in about 11 weeks, in step with their German counterparts
SAO PAULO, March 9 Assets under management by Brazilian wealth managers increased by a fifth last year as financial markets rallied, industry regulator Anbima said on Thursday, a sign of increased investor confidence in Latin America's largest economy.