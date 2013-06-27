TOKYO, June 27 U.S. Treasuries were slightly lower in Asia on Thursday ahead of a sale of seven-year notes, after a lackluster five-year sale in the previous session.

* But prices were underpinned by an unexpected downward revision to first-quarter U.S. economic growth on Wednesday, which eased fears that the U.S. Federal Reserve would taper its bond-buying stimulus.

* "The GDP figures pushed away thoughts of the Fed immediately slowing its bond purchases," said a fixed-income fund manager at a Japanese trust bank in Tokyo.

* Fed chairman Ben Bernanke signaled last week that the central bank could begin scaling back its monthly $85 billion in asset purchases if the economy continued to improve.

* The Treasury will offer $29 billion in seven-year notes later on Thursday.

The yield on 7-year notes was at 1.97 percent, slightly above 1.96 percent in late U.S. trade, rising to the level where most traders expect the new notes to price.

* On Wednesday, the Treasury sold $35 billion in five-year notes to the lowest demand since September 2009, with a bid-to-cover ratio of 2.45 times. The notes sold at a high yield of 1.48 percent, the highest auction yield since July 2011.

* The yield on 10-year notes stood at 2.55 percent, edging up from 2.54 percent in U.S. trading but holding well below a high of 2.66 percent touched on Monday, which was its highest since August 2011.

* The yield on 30-year notes was at 3.58 percent, slightly above 3.57 percent in late U.S. trade.