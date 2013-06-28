TOKYO, June 28 U.S. Treasuries extended gains in Asia on Friday, after a stronger-than-expected sale of seven-year bonds the previous day improved market sentiment following the sharp sell-off sparked by expectations of an end in the Federal Reserve's stimulus.

* The yield on 10-year notes fell to 2.459 percent , from 2.474 percent in late U.S. trade on Thursday, when it fell more than 6 basis points on the day.

* Thursday's sale of $29 billion of seven-year notes drew a high yield of 1.932 percent, the highest since July 2011, but less than the market had expected.

* Downward revisions to U.S. first quarter gross domestic product data on Wednesday also led some investors to speculate that a pullback of stimulus may still be far away.

* In addition, speeches from Federal Reserve officials in recent days have also sought to soothe markets with statements that the removal of stimulus is likely to be slow and depend on the strength or weakness of data.

* Bonds fell sharply after Federal Reserve chairman Ben Bernanke said last week the U.S. central bank could begin to pull back on its $85-billion-per-month bond-buying programme when the economy improves.

* "The market is now coming to the levels that are in line with the Fed's message. It is finding a new equilibrium," said Tomoaki Shishido, fixed income analyst at Nomura Securities.

* "At the moment, markets are pricing the Fed's first rate hike in April-June of 2015, with two more hikes in that year. That's pretty much what the Fed's board members are forecasting," Shishido added.