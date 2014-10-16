TOKYO Oct 16 U.S. Treasury prices were little
changed in Asia on Thursday, with the market awaiting more data
after weak U.S. economic indicators overnight sparked a broad
selloff on Wall Street and sent benchmark yields tumbling to
17-month lows.
The benchmark 10-year note yield stood little
changed at 2.09 percent after going as low as 1.86 percent
overnight in volatile trading, its lowest since May 2013.
A media report that Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen
voiced confidence in the U.S. economic recovery helped temper
the rally in Treasuries.
Factors including a stronger dollar and growing fears about
slow growth in Europe and China had curtailed expectations for
an early rate hike by the Fed and boosted Treasuries this month.
The two-year yield was down about a basis point
at 0.295 percent. The yield, which was well above 0.50 percent
at the start of the month, touched a 17-month low of 0.244
percent on Tuesday.
"Yields have fallen sharply below their appropriate levels,
and market reaction can be described as a response to a series
of factors that happen to all align at once," said Jin Kenzaki,
a fixed-income strategist at RBS Securities in Tokyo.
Kenzaki said the fundamental picture towards the Fed
eventually hiking rates remains unchanged.
"Lackluster data released yesterday was to be expected when
considering the dollar's recent strength. While the numbers may
point to tougher times for U.S. exports amid the stronger
dollar, exports play a smaller economic role compared to the
euro zone and Japan," he said.
Data on Tuesday revealed disappointing retail sales and
producer prices declining for the first time in more than a
year.
The market will brace for September industrial output and
weekly jobless claims due later in the session.
(Reporting by Shinichi Saoshiro; Editing by Richard Borsuk)