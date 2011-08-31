TOKYO Aug 31 U.S. Treasuries firmed in Asia on
Wednesday, helped by month-end buying from Asian investors and
growing expectations of more easing by the Federal Reserve
following dire consumer confidence data and minutes of the
central bank's previous policy meeting.
* Ten-year notes rose 2/32 in price to yield 2.17 percent
, compared with 2.18 percent in late U.S. trade,
helped by Asian investors buying to extend the duration of their
portfolios in line with bond indexes.
* U.S. Treasury prices jumped on Tuesday as a slump in
consumer confidence fuelled bets for more stimulus from the
Federal Reserve. The Conference Board said its gauge of consumer
sentiment sank to 44.5 in August, the lowest in more than two
years.
* The minutes from the Fed's Aug. 9 policy meeting showed
the central bank at that time considered a range of action to
help the country's struggling economy, with some officials
calling for bold new steps.
* Those factors helped to fan expectations that more policy
accommodation will be forthcoming after the Sept. 20-21 FOMC
meeting.
* The minutes showed Fed policy makers discussed options
such as further asset purchases, lengthening the maturity of the
central bank's bond holdings and a cut in the interest it pays
on bank reserves.
* "I think the market is already expecting the Fed to buy
longer-dated bonds at least. I'm not sure about cuts in interest
rates as some say that could destabilise money markets," said a
trader at a Japanese bank, referring to the idea of buying
long-term bonds while selling short-term notes.
* "But in any case, it is beyond doubt that they will do
something. The market is likely to rally at least in the run-up
to the Fed meeting. I wouldn't be surprised at all to see the
10-year yield falling to two percent," the trader said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)