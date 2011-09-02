TOKYO, Sept 2 U.S. Treasuries held firm in Asia on Friday as the latest jobs and factory data for the United States stoked fears of a dismal August payrolls report and encouraged bets the Federal Reserve will introduce more stimulus.

* Although the manufacturing data was not as weak as feared, market players said that it did little to ease worries about a U.S. recession.

* The Institute for Supply Management said its index of domestic manufacturing activity was 50.6 in August, compared with 50.9 in July, holding above the 50 mark that separates contraction from expansion. Analysts had predicted a reading of 48.5.

* But stripping out the impact on the data from a rise in inventories means that it points to slowing momentum in manufacturing, market players said.

* "New orders and employment components are not improving. The index looks set to fall below 50 in the near future," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* Initial jobless claims dropped 12,000 to 409,000, but are still above the 400,000 usually associated with a poor economy, leading market players to expect feeble job growth in payroll data due at 1230 GMT.

* Economists polled by Reuters expect payrolls to have increased 75,000. But market expectations probably centre around 50,000 now, players said.

* Such a reading is likely to cement expectations that the Federal Reserve will adopt fresh easing steps at its Sept 20-21 policy meeting.

* Ten-year T-notes yielded 2.13 percent , unchanged from late U.S. levels. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)