TOKYO Oct 31 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged higher in Asia on Friday, after a sharp selloff the previous week attracted buyers, and activity is expected to remain subdued as market participants await key events such as a Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and U.S. economic data later this week.

* Ten-year notes rose 8/32 in price to yield around 2.293 percent, down 3 basis points from late U.S. trade on Friday.

* The 10-year yield climbed as far as 2.420 percent on Friday, its highest since early August, as a long-awaited plan to contain Europe's debt crisis caused investors to spurn safe-haven U.S. government debt.

But U.S. bonds reversed early losses after an auction of Italian government paper suggested the euro zone rescue deal had not restored investor appetite for Italian debt.

* Market participants, however, may stay on the sidelines as they shift their focus for now from Europe to key events such as the Fed's monetary policy meeting and U.S. economic data, including jobs, due later this week, to gauge the state of the world's largest economy.

* "People want to have a clear idea on the U.S. economy and whether it will keep showing improvement in the fourth quarter," said Shin Kadota, a strategist at Barclays Capital.

"Yields will likely climb further if this week's U.S. data keeps showing improvement, with buying of safe-haven assets in debt markets due to the euro zone debt crisis easing."

Barclays Capital expects the 10-year yield to climb to 2.75 percent at the end of this year.

* On the other hand, treasuries may find some support due to potential month-end rebalancing flows from asset managers, said a trader at a European brokerage.

* One possible support for the 10-year note lies near 2.44 percent, which roughly coincides with the 10-year yield's 100-day moving average and the 50 percent retracement of a July to September rally in 10-year Treasuries. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Joseph Radford)