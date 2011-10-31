TOKYO Oct 31 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged
higher in Asia on Friday, after a sharp selloff the previous
week attracted buyers, and activity is expected to remain
subdued as market participants await key events such as a
Federal Reserve monetary policy meeting and U.S. economic data
later this week.
* Ten-year notes rose 8/32 in price to yield
around 2.293 percent, down 3 basis points from late U.S. trade
on Friday.
* The 10-year yield climbed as far as 2.420 percent on
Friday, its highest since early August, as a long-awaited plan
to contain Europe's debt crisis caused investors to spurn
safe-haven U.S. government debt.
But U.S. bonds reversed early losses after an auction of
Italian government paper suggested the euro zone rescue deal had
not restored investor appetite for Italian debt.
* Market participants, however, may stay on the sidelines as
they shift their focus for now from Europe to key events such as
the Fed's monetary policy meeting and U.S. economic data,
including jobs, due later this week, to gauge the state of the
world's largest economy.
* "People want to have a clear idea on the U.S. economy and
whether it will keep showing improvement in the fourth quarter,"
said Shin Kadota, a strategist at Barclays Capital.
"Yields will likely climb further if this week's U.S. data
keeps showing improvement, with buying of safe-haven assets in
debt markets due to the euro zone debt crisis easing."
Barclays Capital expects the 10-year yield to climb to 2.75
percent at the end of this year.
* On the other hand, treasuries may find some support due to
potential month-end rebalancing flows from asset managers, said
a trader at a European brokerage.
* One possible support for the 10-year note lies near 2.44
percent, which roughly coincides with the 10-year yield's
100-day moving average and the 50 percent retracement of a July
to September rally in 10-year Treasuries.
