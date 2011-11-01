TOKYO Nov 1 U.S. 10-year Treasuries edged down
in Asia on Tuesday, coming under pressure as players took
profits on an overnight surge on the back of losses in equities.
* Ten-year notes dipped 5/32 in price to yield
around 2.149 percent, up from New York's low of around 2.111
percent.
* Thirty-year bonds, which on Monday posted their best day
since the Federal Reserve announced its first massive stimulus
programme also came off overnight highs, with the yield
recovering from a low of 3.128 percent to around 3.165 percent.
* After wild swings the day before, traders said they wanted
to be positioned neutrally ahead of the Fed's two-day monetary
policy meeting starting later in the day and U.S. economic data,
including jobs, due later this week.
* "Traders are taking a wait-and-see stance ahead of big
events, but longer term, I don't see the recent trend of bond
underperformance changing dramatically," said Hiroki Shimazu,
senior market economist at SMBC Nikko Securities, adding the
yield on 10-year notes may climb to around 2.3-2.5 percent by
year-end
* One possible support for the 10-year note lies near 2.44
percent, which roughly coincides with the 10-year yield's
100-day moving average and the 50 percent retracement of a July
to September rally in 10-year Treasuries.
* The Treasury Department holds its weekly sale of 4-week
bills at 1530 GMT.
