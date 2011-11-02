SINGAPORE Nov 2 US 10-year Treasuries edged lower in Asia on Wednesday, taking a breather after rallying for three straight days as falls in equities and renewed jitters over the euro zone's debt crisis stoked a flurry of safe haven buying.

* Ten-year notes fell around 9/32 in price to yield 2.024 percent , up around 3 basis points from late U.S. trading on Tuesday. The 10-year yield had touched a three-week low of 1.950 percent on Tuesday, down roughly 47 basis points from last week's high of 2.420 percent.

* Although Treasuries have attracted safe haven buying recently, it is unclear whether the 10-year yield will keep heading lower to levels below 1.7 percent as was the case in September, said a director for a Japanese brokerage in Tokyo.

"It's not as if the U.S. economy is now getting worse and worse, so aside from the problems with Greece, I don't have an image of yields heading persistently lower," he said.

* Greece's surprise call for a referendum on a euro zone plan to contain the region's debt crisis has spooked investors, who are worried that Greek voters could vote down the rescue plan and that such an outcome may lead to a disorderly default of Greek debt.

* Later on Wednesday, investors will take their cues from the U.S. Federal Reserve's policy statement following the conclusion of its policy meeting, as well as a news conference by Fed Chairman Ben Bernanke.

The Fed looks set to take a breather from monetary stimulus measures on Wednesday, even if financial market turbulence heightens the chances of action later. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)