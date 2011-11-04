SINGAPORE Nov 4 U.S. 10-year Treasuries held steady on Friday, with the 10-year yield having pulled up from a one-month low after Greece backed away from plans to hold a referendum on a euro zone debt deal.

* Ten-year notes were steady in price with a yield of 2.073 percent , little changed from late U.S. trade on Thursday, staying above a one-month low near 1.935 percent touched on Thursday.

* Treasuries have been whipsawed since beleaguered Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou sparked panic on global financial markets with his call this week for a referendum, which he said on Thursday "was never a purpose in itself."

* Papandreou now faces a knife-edge confidence vote on Friday. Even if his socialist government survives the parliamentary vote, Papandreou's days as Greek leader looked numbered after a deal with his cabinet under which, government sources said, he agreed to stand down after negotiating a coalition with the conservative opposition.

An early election could be triggered in Greece, depending on the outcome of the confidence vote.

* With the chances of a referendum having dwindled, safe haven buying of Treasuries may continue to ebb, said Tomohisa Fujiki, interest rate strategist at BNP Paribas Securities in Tokyo, adding that even the triggering of an early election might not change that picture.

One possible scenario after Friday's confidence vote may be the formation of a temporary coalition government, but such a coalition could endorse last week's euro zone debt deal before calling an election, he said.

"The chances of unpredictable risks emerging, such as Greece leaving the euro zone, or reneging on its agreements with the European Union, seem to be decreasing," Fujiki said.

* Another focal point later on Friday is U.S. jobs data. The U.S. labor market is expected to show some underlying strength in October, with nonfarm employment seen increasing 95,000, a further boost for an economy that had been flirting with recession only months ago.

* U.S. Federal Reserve data released on Thursday showed that foreign central banks' holdings of U.S. Treasuries rose by $50.51 billion to $2.72 trillion in the week ended Nov 2.

"The Fed's custody holdings data for the week to Wednesday showed the largest ever weekly net purchases by foreign official accounts," Sean Callow, strategist for Westpac, said in a research note.

"We don't need to summon the ghost of Sherlock Holmes for this mystery, as Japan's intervention on USD/JPY on Monday was reported to be in the region of 7.5 trillion yen/$95bln and Japan's faith in Treasuries has not come into question," he said.

The bulk of Japan's $1.2 trillion in foreign reserves are thought to be held in U.S. Treasuries. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)