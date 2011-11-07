TOKYO Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries fell in Asian trade on Monday after Greek political parties sealed a deal to form a tentative coalition to approve a euro zone bailout before early elections, easing fears of an imminent disorderly default.

* The yield on ten-year notes rose as high as 2.08 percent from 2.04 percent in late U.S. trade, though it later stepped back to around 2.06 percent.

* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou reached an agreement on Sunday with the opposition on forming a coalition to approve a euro zone bailout before early elections, breaking an impasse after the EU demanded a rapid end to political bickering in the country.

* The deal was thin on details, however, with the new prime minister still to be decided.

* Escalating worries of a sell-off in Italian bonds also kept in check any unwinding of safe-haven buying of U.S. Treasuries.

* "The market has recently been moving solely on Greece headlines, which makes trading very difficult. But I think the bigger problem is Italy as many investors have exposure to the country," said Arihiro Nagata, manager of foreign bond trading at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.

* "The Italian 10-year bonds are now yielding around 6.4 percent, which is the same level at which both Ireland and Portugal asked for help," he added. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)