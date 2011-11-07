TOKYO Nov 7 U.S. Treasuries fell in Asian trade
on Monday after Greek political parties sealed a deal to form a
tentative coalition to approve a euro zone bailout before early
elections, easing fears of an imminent disorderly default.
* The yield on ten-year notes rose as high as
2.08 percent from 2.04 percent in late U.S. trade, though it
later stepped back to around 2.06 percent.
* Greek Prime Minister George Papandreou reached an
agreement on Sunday with the opposition on forming a coalition
to approve a euro zone bailout before early elections, breaking
an impasse after the EU demanded a rapid end to political
bickering in the country.
* The deal was thin on details, however, with the new prime
minister still to be decided.
* Escalating worries of a sell-off in Italian bonds also
kept in check any unwinding of safe-haven buying of U.S.
Treasuries.
* "The market has recently been moving solely on Greece
headlines, which makes trading very difficult. But I think the
bigger problem is Italy as many investors have exposure to the
country," said Arihiro Nagata, manager of foreign bond trading
at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.
* "The Italian 10-year bonds are now yielding around 6.4
percent, which is the same level at which both Ireland and
Portugal asked for help," he added.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)