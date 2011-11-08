TOKYO Nov 8 U.S. Treasuries hardly budged on
Tuesday as market players look to whether Italy can turn around
a precipitous rise in its bond yields to defend the euro zone
from slipping further into crisis.
* The 10-year U.S. notes yield stayed at 2.02 percent
, little changed from late U.S. levels, as the market
looks to whether Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi can
hold on to his position.
* Yields on Italy's 10-year bonds touched their
highest since 1997 at 6.67 percent on Monday, a level seen as
unsustainable for the country's massive debt, which could spiral
out of control.
* Berlusconi's failure to adopt reforms swiftly to defuse
the debt crisis has fuelled dissent within his party, and a
crucial vote on essential ratification of 2010's public accounts
in parliament at 1430 GMT on Tuesday could sink his government
if enough party rebels desert him.
* Rumour of his departure on Monday briefly boosted European
shares and some market players think Italian bond yields could
peak out if Berlusconi steps down.
* "Italian bond yields have tended to peak every three
months or so. As the last time they peaked out was early August,
my hunch is that they will peak again soon," said a fund manager
at a U.S. asset management firm.
* Buyers were cautious ahead of a $32 billion offering of
three-year notes on Tuesday, which will be followed by sales of
10-year debt on Wednesday and 30-year paper on Thursday.
* Positive headlines either from Italy or from euro zone
leaders agreeing to further steps to deal with the debt crisis
could encourage investors to take on some risk, but probably
not enough to harm this week's Treasuries auctions too much,
market players said.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)