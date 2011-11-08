TOKYO Nov 8 U.S. Treasuries hardly budged on Tuesday as market players look to whether Italy can turn around a precipitous rise in its bond yields to defend the euro zone from slipping further into crisis.

* The 10-year U.S. notes yield stayed at 2.02 percent , little changed from late U.S. levels, as the market looks to whether Italian Prime Minister Silvio Berlusconi can hold on to his position.

* Yields on Italy's 10-year bonds touched their highest since 1997 at 6.67 percent on Monday, a level seen as unsustainable for the country's massive debt, which could spiral out of control.

* Berlusconi's failure to adopt reforms swiftly to defuse the debt crisis has fuelled dissent within his party, and a crucial vote on essential ratification of 2010's public accounts in parliament at 1430 GMT on Tuesday could sink his government if enough party rebels desert him.

* Rumour of his departure on Monday briefly boosted European shares and some market players think Italian bond yields could peak out if Berlusconi steps down.

* "Italian bond yields have tended to peak every three months or so. As the last time they peaked out was early August, my hunch is that they will peak again soon," said a fund manager at a U.S. asset management firm.

* Buyers were cautious ahead of a $32 billion offering of three-year notes on Tuesday, which will be followed by sales of 10-year debt on Wednesday and 30-year paper on Thursday.

* Positive headlines either from Italy or from euro zone leaders agreeing to further steps to deal with the debt crisis could encourage investors to take on some risk, but probably not enough to harm this week's Treasuries auctions too much, market players said. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Joseph Radford)