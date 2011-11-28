TOKYO Nov 28 U.S. Treasuries fell in Asia
on Monday as strong retail sales over the Thanksgiving weekend
and a report that the IMF was considering support for Italy
sparked short-covering in riskier assets such as stocks and
prompted profit-taking in debt markets.
* But doubts about the feasibility of the reported plan kept
the outlook uncertain, underpinning safe-haven bids in U.S.
bonds, market participants said.
* The yield on 10-year notes rose to 2.00 percent
from around 1.96 percent on Friday.
* Ten-year T-notes futures fell 8.5/32 in price to
130-12.5/32.
* U.S. stock futures climbed about 1.8 percent
from Friday's close, bolstered by a report in Italian newspaper
La Stampa suggesting the International Monetary Fund was
preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy,
more than the fund can currently provide on its own.
* A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that
contact between the IMF and Rome had intensified but added it
was unclear what form of support could be offered if a market
sell-off on Monday forced immediate action. Official sources in
Rome said they were unaware of any request for assistance from
Italy.
* "The fundamentals of the domestic economy don't justify
yields below 2 percent for the 10-year yield, but the outlook
for U.S. bonds depends on the euro zone for now. The focus for
Treasuries remains on upcoming bond auctions and finance
ministers' meetings in the euro zone," said Yoshio Takahashi,
chief non-yen strategist at Barclays Capital.
(Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)