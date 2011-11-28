TOKYO Nov 28 U.S. Treasuries fell in Asia on Monday as strong retail sales over the Thanksgiving weekend and a report that the IMF was considering support for Italy sparked short-covering in riskier assets such as stocks and prompted profit-taking in debt markets.

* But doubts about the feasibility of the reported plan kept the outlook uncertain, underpinning safe-haven bids in U.S. bonds, market participants said.

* The yield on 10-year notes rose to 2.00 percent from around 1.96 percent on Friday.

* Ten-year T-notes futures fell 8.5/32 in price to 130-12.5/32.

* U.S. stock futures climbed about 1.8 percent from Friday's close, bolstered by a report in Italian newspaper La Stampa suggesting the International Monetary Fund was preparing a rescue plan worth up to 600 billion euros for Italy, more than the fund can currently provide on its own.

* A source with knowledge of the matter told Reuters that contact between the IMF and Rome had intensified but added it was unclear what form of support could be offered if a market sell-off on Monday forced immediate action. Official sources in Rome said they were unaware of any request for assistance from Italy.

* "The fundamentals of the domestic economy don't justify yields below 2 percent for the 10-year yield, but the outlook for U.S. bonds depends on the euro zone for now. The focus for Treasuries remains on upcoming bond auctions and finance ministers' meetings in the euro zone," said Yoshio Takahashi, chief non-yen strategist at Barclays Capital. (Reporting by Akiko Takeda; Editing by Chris Gallagher)