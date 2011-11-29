TOKYO Nov 29 U.S. Treasuries fell in Asia
on Tuesday as market players continued to unwind their risk
averse positions of being long on bonds and short on risk
assets, due in part to hopes for more drastic measures to
resolve the European debt crisis.
* Ten-year notes fell 11/32 in price to yield 2.01 percent,
compared with 1.97 percent in late U.S. trade, as U.S. stock
futures gained more than 0.6 percent.
* Germany and France stepped up a drive for coercive powers
to reject euro zone members' budgets that breach EU rules in a
move seen as a step towards a euro zone fiscal union, which many
investors hope could avert a breakdown on the currency bloc.
* Euro zone finance ministers are to meet on Tuesday and are
expected to agree on details to bolster their bailout fund to
help prevent contagion in bond markets.
* Still, many market players think the worst is not over for
Europe, as bond prices of many euro zone countries, including
German Bunds in recent days, remained under pressure.
* "The problem is getting severer and severer. The question
is whether Germany will compromise and step up support but
German public opinion seems to be opposed," said a fund manager
at a U.S. asset management firm.
* In the United States, retailers racked up a record $52.4
billion in sales over the Thanksgiving weekend, a 16.4 percent
jump from a year ago, according to an industry trade group, also
easing worries about the U.S. economy.
* Treasuries prices were little impacted by data on Monday
showing sales of new U.S. single-family homes rose in October
and the supply of homes on the market fell to the lowest level
since April of last year.
(Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Chris Gallagher)