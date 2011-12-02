SINGAPORE Dec 2 U.S. 10-year Treasury notes held steady in Asia on Friday, but may face renewed pressure if jobs data later in the day reinforces recent optimism on the path of U.S. economic growth.

* Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 2.086 percent, down around 1 basis point from late U.S. trade on Thursday.

Even with that slight dip, the 10-year yield is about 12 basis points higher for the week, on track for its biggest one-week rise since mid-October.

* Treasuries have retreated this week on reduced investor worries over the state of the U.S. economy and the euro zone's debt crisis.

* Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased 122,000 in November after October's 80,000 gain. Figures for September and October are likely to be revised upwards in line with a recent trend.

* A weaker-than-expected payrolls number would likely come as a bigger surprise for the market than a strong reading and could spark a rally in Treasuries, said a trader for a U.S. brokerage house in Tokyo.

However, if the jobs data turns out to be in line with expectations, that will probably be enough to drag Treasuries lower, he said.

"Anything at or close to expectations, we'll definitely see a selloff," the trader said, adding that one possible upside target for the 10-year yield in the near term may be levels around 2.20 percent.

"I do think we could sell off into the end of the year but it really will be dependent upon tonight's data," he said, adding that the outlook also hinges on developments in the euro zone's debt crisis. (Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)