SINGAPORE Dec 2 U.S. 10-year Treasury
notes held steady in Asia on Friday, but may face renewed
pressure if jobs data later in the day reinforces recent
optimism on the path of U.S. economic growth.
* Ten-year Treasuries held steady in price to yield 2.086
percent, down around 1 basis point from late U.S.
trade on Thursday.
Even with that slight dip, the 10-year yield is about 12
basis points higher for the week, on track for its biggest
one-week rise since mid-October.
* Treasuries have retreated this week on reduced investor
worries over the state of the U.S. economy and the euro zone's
debt crisis.
* Nonfarm payrolls are forecast to have increased 122,000 in
November after October's 80,000 gain. Figures for September and
October are likely to be revised upwards in line with a recent
trend.
* A weaker-than-expected payrolls number would likely come
as a bigger surprise for the market than a strong reading and
could spark a rally in Treasuries, said a trader for a U.S.
brokerage house in Tokyo.
However, if the jobs data turns out to be in line with
expectations, that will probably be enough to drag Treasuries
lower, he said.
"Anything at or close to expectations, we'll definitely see
a selloff," the trader said, adding that one possible upside
target for the 10-year yield in the near term may be levels
around 2.20 percent.
"I do think we could sell off into the end of the year but
it really will be dependent upon tonight's data," he said,
adding that the outlook also hinges on developments in the euro
zone's debt crisis.
(Reporting by Masayuki Kitano)