TOKYO Jan 30 The yield on the benchmark
U.S. Treasury note slipped in Asia on Monday, while the yield on
five-year paper hovered around a multi-decade low as investors
warily watched developments in Europe's debt crisis and
continued to digest last week's dovish message from the Federal
Reserve.
* The 10-year yield slipped to 1.87 percent from
1.90 percent in late U.S. trade and down from 1.94 percent in
Asia on Friday.
* The yield on 30-year bonds edged down to 3.03 percent
from 3.07 percent in late U.S. trading and 3.09
percent in Asia on Friday.
* The yield on the five-year note wallowed around its lowest
level since at least the 1960s at 0.74 percent,
steady from Friday's U.S. trading.
* Treasury prices were underpinned last week by the Fed's
statement on Wednesday it was likely to hold interest rates near
zero until late 2014. The central bank also left the door open
to further purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed
securities to prop up the economy.
* "The dominant theme is still the Fed. We're still trying
to understand what the Fed meant, and what it means for the
curve," said at a trader at a European bank in Tokyo. "This is
not the time to be selling bonds."
* European debt woes remained in focus on Monday, adding to
Treasuries' safe-haven appeal. Greece appeared to be close to
finally clinching a bond swap agreement with private creditors
after months of negotiations, but Prime Minister Lucas Papademos
must now secure support for unpopular austerity reforms in order
to receive debt relief from international lenders.
* The debt swap agreement would not be reached in time for
the European Union summit meeting later on Monday, at which
leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro
zone and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in
national legislation.
* On Friday, Fitch Ratings downgraded the sovereign credit
ratings of Belgium, Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and Spain,
indicating there is a 1-in-2 chance of further downgrades in the
next two years.
* Data released on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at
its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, but a
strong rebuilding of inventories by businesses and weak spending
on capital goods hinted at slower growth in early 2012.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)