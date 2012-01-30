TOKYO Jan 30 The yield on the benchmark U.S. Treasury note slipped in Asia on Monday, while the yield on five-year paper hovered around a multi-decade low as investors warily watched developments in Europe's debt crisis and continued to digest last week's dovish message from the Federal Reserve.

* The 10-year yield slipped to 1.87 percent from 1.90 percent in late U.S. trade and down from 1.94 percent in Asia on Friday.

* The yield on 30-year bonds edged down to 3.03 percent from 3.07 percent in late U.S. trading and 3.09 percent in Asia on Friday.

* The yield on the five-year note wallowed around its lowest level since at least the 1960s at 0.74 percent, steady from Friday's U.S. trading.

* Treasury prices were underpinned last week by the Fed's statement on Wednesday it was likely to hold interest rates near zero until late 2014. The central bank also left the door open to further purchases of Treasuries and mortgage-backed securities to prop up the economy.

* "The dominant theme is still the Fed. We're still trying to understand what the Fed meant, and what it means for the curve," said at a trader at a European bank in Tokyo. "This is not the time to be selling bonds."

* European debt woes remained in focus on Monday, adding to Treasuries' safe-haven appeal. Greece appeared to be close to finally clinching a bond swap agreement with private creditors after months of negotiations, but Prime Minister Lucas Papademos must now secure support for unpopular austerity reforms in order to receive debt relief from international lenders.

* The debt swap agreement would not be reached in time for the European Union summit meeting later on Monday, at which leaders will sign off on a permanent rescue fund for the euro zone and are expected to agree on a balanced budget rule in national legislation.

* On Friday, Fitch Ratings downgraded the sovereign credit ratings of Belgium, Cyprus, Italy, Slovenia and Spain, indicating there is a 1-in-2 chance of further downgrades in the next two years.

* Data released on Friday showed the U.S. economy grew at its fastest pace in 1-1/2 years in the fourth quarter, but a strong rebuilding of inventories by businesses and weak spending on capital goods hinted at slower growth in early 2012. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Michael Watson)