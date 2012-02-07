TOKYO Feb 7 Treasuries prices were steady in Asia on Tuesday as concerns about Greece's debt woes offset the impact of recent robust U.S. data.

* Greece remained in focus, with investors worried it could face a disorderly default after its leaders delayed approving a new bailout deal.

* The package must be approved by the euro zone, the European Central Bank and the International Monetary Fund before Feb. 15 in order to complete legal procedures for a bond swap deal by a March 20 debt redemption.

* "Concerns about Greece kept the safe-haven bid alive in U.S. debt, even after the recent improved economic data," said a fund manager at a Japanese life insurance company.

* The 10-year Treasury yield was steady at 1.91 percent .

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries stood at 3.10 percent , stable from U.S. trading.

* The U.S. Treasury plans to sell $72 billion in longer-dated supply in its quarter refunding, starting later on Tuesday with a $32 billion offering of three-year notes, followed by a $24 billion auction of 10-year debt on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* On Friday, 10-year and 30-year yields surged 10 basis points and 12 basis points respectively, after better-than-expected payrolls data raised expectations the U.S. Federal Reserve could increase interest rates earlier than its stated three-year timeframe for keeping rates low.

* On Monday, the president of the St Louis Federal Reserve Bank, James Bullard, said a prolonged period of ultra-low interest rate policy could hurt the U.S. economy in the long run. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)