TOKYO Feb 8 Treasuries prices edged up in Asia on Wednesday ahead of an extended deadline for Greek leaders to agree to reforms in order to secure another bailout package.

* While a deal is apparently near investors still worry that if Greece's leaders fail to approve the latest plan, the nation might not be able to avoid a disorderly default.

* "Sentiment turned risk-on after reports that Greece is close to a deal, but its leaders haven't agreed so there is still some uncertainty," said Yoshio Takahashi, fixed income strategist for Barclays Capital in Tokyo.

* The 10-year Treasury yield edged down to 1.97 percent from 1.99 percent in late U.S. trading on Tuesday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries slipped to 3.14 percent , from 3.17 percent in U.S. trading.

* The U.S. Treasury began its quarterly refunding with a three-year note sale on Tuesday, which met with average-to-soft demand. It will sell $24 billion of 10-year debt later on Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.

* Longer-dated government securities lagged shorter issues on Tuesday, as some traders bet on weaker bidding for the 10-year and 30-year supply. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)