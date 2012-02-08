TOKYO Feb 8 Treasuries prices edged up in
Asia on Wednesday ahead of an extended deadline for Greek
leaders to agree to reforms in order to secure another bailout
package.
* While a deal is apparently near investors still worry that
if Greece's leaders fail to approve the latest plan, the nation
might not be able to avoid a disorderly default.
* "Sentiment turned risk-on after reports that Greece is
close to a deal, but its leaders haven't agreed so there is
still some uncertainty," said Yoshio Takahashi, fixed income
strategist for Barclays Capital in Tokyo.
* The 10-year Treasury yield edged down to 1.97 percent
from 1.99 percent in late U.S. trading on Tuesday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries slipped to 3.14 percent
, from 3.17 percent in U.S. trading.
* The U.S. Treasury began its quarterly refunding with a
three-year note sale on Tuesday, which met with average-to-soft
demand. It will sell $24 billion of 10-year debt later on
Wednesday and $16 billion of 30-year bonds on Thursday.
* Longer-dated government securities lagged shorter issues
on Tuesday, as some traders bet on weaker bidding for the
10-year and 30-year supply.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)