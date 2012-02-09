TOKYO Feb 9 Treasuries prices edged down
in Asia on Thursday, but moves were slight as investors
continued to monitor Greece's progress toward a deal to secure
another bailout package.
* Greek political leaders have so far failed to reach a deal
on reform and austerity steps needed to get the latest bailout
package it requires to avoid a disorderly default, but the
market remained hopeful that a deal could be concluded before a
meeting of euro zone finance ministers later on Thursday.
* Greek Finance Minister Evangelos Venizelos said, however,
before dawn on Thursday as he left Athens for Brussels that he
hoped the Eurogroup meeting would be held, leaving traders
wondering what to expect.
* "At the end of the day, you only buy the U.S. if headwinds
in Europe appear to be stronger," said a trader at a European
brokerage in Tokyo.
* The 10-year Treasury yield crossed above the 2 percent
threshold for the first time in two weeks in overnight trade
before falling back to 1.98 percent. In Asia trade it rose back
to 2.02 percent.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries rose to 3.15 percent
, from 3.14 percent in U.S. trading.
* A $24 billion sale of 10-year U.S. government debt
offering a yield above 2 percent attracted good demand on
Wednesday, with the U.S. Treasury Department selling the notes
at a high yield of 2.02 percent, with nearly a third of the bids
awarded at the high.
* As part of its Operation Twist effort aimed at holding
down long-term interest rates, the Fed on Wednesday sold $8.603
billion in coupons with maturities ranging from June 15, 2013,
to November 30, 2013.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Edwina Gibbs)