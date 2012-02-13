TOKYO Feb 13 Treasury prices slipped in
Asia on Monday on optimism Greece would secure funds it needs to
avoid a default after its parliament passed an austerity plan,
and ahead of U.S. data this week expected to show a healthy rise
in retail sales.
* Greece passed the deeply unpopular austerity bill, even as
protests and civil unrest spread across the country ahead of the
vote. Approval cleared the way for Athens to secure a fresh 130
billion-euro bailout needed to avoid default.
* Euro zone finance ministers are scheduled to meet later
this week to discuss giving their seal of approval to the
bailout ahead of a major Greek bond redemption on March 20.
* "The move in Asian time was clearly in response to the
Greek vote," said a fund manager at a Japanese life insurance
company.
* The 10-year Treasury yield rose to 2.00 percent
, compared to 1.965 percent in U.S. trading on
Friday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries gained to 3.15 percent
from 3.11 percent in U.S. trading.
* U.S. Treasuries have been undermined in recent weeks by
better-than-expected U.S. economic data, which some investors
believe could lead the U.S. Federal Reserve to back off its
pledge to keep short-term interest rates near zero through the
end of 2014.
* Economists polled by Reuters estimate retail sales numbers
on Tuesday will show a healthy rise of 0.7 percent in January,
or a climb of 0.5 percent if January's robust auto sales are
excluded.
* Wednesday will bring the release of minutes from the Fed's
Jan. 24-25 meeting, which could offer insight into how
individual bankers feel about its low-rate pledge.
* On the supply side, the Treasury Department completed its
$72 billion quarterly refunding last week, which was expected to
raise $22.4 billion in fresh funds.
* The Federal Reserve also bought $1.39 billion in Treasury
Inflation-Protected Securities due in 2028 to 2041, the latest
purchases for the U.S. central bank's $400 billion "Operation
Twist" aimed to hold down long-term borrowing costs.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)