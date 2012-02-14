TOKYO Feb 14 U.S. Treasuries found support in Asia on Tuesday after U.S. rating firm Moody's said it may cut its triple-A ratings of France, Britain and Austria, and downgraded six other European nations including Italy, Spain and Portugal.

* Still, with market players cautiously optimistic that euro zone finance ministers will seal a bailout deal that Greece needs to avoid default in a meeting on Wednesday, buying lacked momentum.

* Moody's action was not a surprise as it came after similar but more aggressive action by rival Standard & Poor's, which stripped France and Austria of their triple-A status. .

* Ten-year notes rose 100-3/32 in price to yield 1.969 percent from 1.978 percent in late U.S. trade, with the 55-day moving average at 1.956 percent seen as a major yield support.

* A run of upbeat U.S economic data has also reduced incentives to buy the 10-year sector.

* Retail sales data due later on Tuesday is expected to show that spending increased by 0.7 percent in January, according to the median of 73 economists polled by Reuters.

* The two-year yield hit seven-week high of 0.294 percent in early Asian trade before dipping to 0.282 percent.

* The two-year yield has risen in part reflecting a rise in Treasuries' repo rate in the past month as U.S. money funds move out of repo to unsecured instruments such as commercial paper on easing worries about Europe. (Reporting by Hideyuki Sano; Editing by Michael Watson)