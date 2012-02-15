TOKYO Feb 15 U.S. Treasuries edged down in Asia on Wednesday on profit-taking after a rise on disappointing U.S. data, though they stayed in their recent range ahead of a deadline for Greece to show its commitment to harsh reforms needed for a rescue deal.

* Bonds gained overnight after U.S. retail sales climbed by 0.4 percent in January, less than the 0.7 percent expected by economists, hurt by the auto sector.

* Continued uncertainty over Greece underpinned bond prices. European leaders gave Greece until Wednesday to specify how a portion of budget savings will be achieved and to give a written commitment to implement the terms of its austerity deal.

Athens needs to secure a second round of bailout funds to avoid a chaotic default on huge debt repayments due on March 20.

* Also Wednesday, the U.S. Federal Reserve will release the minutes of its historic Jan. 24-25 meeting at which it pledged to keep interest rates low through 2014 and provide additional stimulus as needed.

* The minutes are expected to show a number of top officials saw a need for additional monetary easing when they met last month, though there are few signals the central bank will move soon.

* The yield on the 10-year note rose to 1.95 percent from 1.92 percent in late U.S. trade.

* "We're kind of stuck in the middle. The short-term picture seems a bit better, but the headwinds still seem to be there," said a trader at a European brokerage in Tokyo.

"(Ten-year yields) have been roughly between 2.40 and 1.70 since August 2011, and we're right in the middle of that now. But demand is there at the worst levels."

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries gained to 3.10 percent from 3.07 percent in U.S. trading.

* The Federal Reserve bought $4.95 billion in debt maturing between 2020 and 2021 out of $14.98 billion submitted as part of its Operation Twist programme, which is designed to lower long-term borrowing rates.

The central bank will make additional purchases of as much as $7 billion on Thursday and Friday. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)