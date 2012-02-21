TOKYO Feb 21 Treasuries dropped in Asia on Tuesday as officials in Europe clinched a deal on a Greek bailout and ahead of three U.S. debt auctions this week.

* Euro zone finance ministers reached an agreement on a second bailout for Athens, with 130 billion euros in financing helping the country swerve a disorderly default.

* U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day holiday.

* The yield on the 10-year note rose to 2.03 percent from 2.01 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries increased to 3.17 percent from 3.15 percent in U.S. trading on Friday.

* The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to sell $35 billion in two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year debt on Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year paper on Thursday.

* "Some traders clear inventory ahead of the auctions, which will take place in a week shortened by the holiday," said a trader at a Japanese bank.

* The Treasury estimated $60.186 billion in coupon securities held by the public would mature on Feb. 29. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)