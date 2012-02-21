TOKYO Feb 21 Treasuries dropped in Asia
on Tuesday as officials in Europe clinched a deal on a Greek
bailout and ahead of three U.S. debt auctions this week.
* Euro zone finance ministers reached an agreement on a
second bailout for Athens, with 130 billion euros in financing
helping the country swerve a disorderly default.
* U.S. markets were closed on Monday for the Presidents Day
holiday.
* The yield on the 10-year note rose to 2.03 percent
from 2.01 percent in late U.S. trade on Friday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries increased to 3.17 percent
from 3.15 percent in U.S. trading on Friday.
* The U.S. Treasury is scheduled to sell $35 billion in
two-year notes on Tuesday, $35 billion in five-year debt on
Wednesday and $29 billion in seven-year paper on Thursday.
* "Some traders clear inventory ahead of the auctions, which
will take place in a week shortened by the holiday," said a
trader at a Japanese bank.
* The Treasury estimated $60.186 billion in coupon
securities held by the public would mature on Feb. 29.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Joseph Radford)