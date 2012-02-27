TOKYO Feb 27 Treasuries edged higher in
Asia on Monday, bolstered by fears that rising oil prices will
slow global growth, but moves were limited ahead of events later
this week.
* A spike in oil prices, driven by tension between Iran and
the West, has raised fears about the impact on the world
economy.
* Key to this week's market direction is an appearance by
Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke before policymakers on
Wednesday.
* "Investors will be watching Bernanke's comments to get
confirmation of the Fed's commitment to keep rates low and
provide stimulus as needed, or whether it might choose a
different course," said Hiroki Shimazu, senior market economist
at SMBC Nikko Securities.
* Also on Wednesday, the European Central Bank will hold its
second three-year auction of funds known as a long-term
refinancing operation, or LTRO.
* A Reuters poll of economists shows that banks will take
492 billion euros from the ECB, close to the 489 billion
borrowed in the first deal in December.
* The yield on the 10-year note edged down to 1.97 percent
from 1.98 percent in late U.S. trade, and from 2.00
percent in Asia on Friday.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries fell to 3.08 percent
from 3.10 percent in U.S. trading, and from 3.14
percent in Asia on Friday.
* Shorter-dated notes were also higher, with the yield on
the two-year note falling to 0.304 percent from 0.309
percent in U.S. trading.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Ramya Venugopal)