TOKYO Feb 28 Treasuries were steady in
Asia on Tuesday, supported by concerns about rising oil prices
on global demand and wariness ahead of the European Central
Bank's planned mid-week offering of low-cost liquidity.
* While oil futures prices were off recent highs, they
remained at historically high levels on continuing concerns
about tension between Iran and the West.
* Investors also awaited the European Central Bank's second
three-year auction on Wednesday under its long-term refinancing
operation, or LTRO, with a poll showing 30 euro money market
traders expecting the ECB to allot 500 billion euros.
* "The question is, if demand for funds at the LTRO is
greater than expected, will this signal risk on or risk off?
Some investors are waiting until after Wednesday to see how the
markets assesses the outcome," a strategist at a Japanese
brokerage said.
* Also on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will appear before policymakers, and market participants will be
waiting for signals about the central bank's pledge to keep
rates low and provide additional stimulus.
* The yield on the 10-year note edged up to 1.93
percent from 1.92 percent in late U.S. trade, but was still
below 1.97 percent in Asia on Monday. The benchmark yield has
been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent
since early November.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries was flat from
U.S. trading at 3.05 percent, down from 3.08 percent in Asia on
Monday.
* Federal Reserve purchases of seven-, 10- and 30-year
securities on Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday also supported
Treasuries.
On Monday, the Fed bought $4.96 billion of Treasuries
maturing between May 2018 and February 2020.
* The Treasury also sold three- and six-month bills at
yields of 0.115 percent and 0.145 percent, respectively.
Bids on the three-month bills eclipsed those accepted by a
4.24 ratio, while bids on the six-month bills overwhelmed those
accepted by a 4.32 ratio.
No coupon auctions are scheduled this week.
(Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Richard Borsuk)