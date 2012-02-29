TOKYO Feb 29 Treasuries were steady in
Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the results of the
European Central Bank's latest offering of cheap funds to
stabilise the euro zone's troubled financial system.
* Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion
euros ($670 billion) at the ECB's second three-year auction
under its long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO.
* "The LTRO will probably be somewhat stronger than
expected, and if markets take this as risk-on, bonds could come
off highs," said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo.
"But it also depends on stocks, there are a lot of moving
parts. People would be getting a lot more excited about the
highs [in bonds] if it weren't for stocks," he added.
* Undermining demand for bonds, the Dow Jones industrial
average closed above 13,000 for the first time since May
2008 on Tuesday, and Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed
above 1,370, its May 2011 intraday high.
* A sharp drop in recently soaring crude prices also
alleviated fears about slowing global growth, and reduced demand
for safe-haven fixed-income assets.
* Later on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke
will make his semi-annual appearance before the House Financial
Services Committee. Investors will be parsing his remarks for
clues as to whether the central bank will stick to its pledge to
keep rates low for an extended period, in face of an improving
economy, but some market participants say such signals are
unlikely.
"Did you ever hear a politician complain that rates are too
low? Bernanke's focus is going to be on the budget and housing,"
said the European bank trader.
* The yield on the 10-year note was steady at
1.94 percent from late U.S. trade and versus 1.93 percent in
Asia on Tuesday. The benchmark yield has been wedged in a range
between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.
* The yield on 30-year Treasuries was flat from
U.S. trade at 3.07 percent, compared with 3.05 percent in Asia
on Tuesday.
* U.S. economic data painted a mixed picture for bonds on
Tueday. The Conference Board reported a jump in its February
U.S. consumer confidence index to a reading of 70.8 from an
upwardly revised 61.5 in January.
But separate data showed durable goods orders fell in
January.
The S&P/Case Shiller report also showed prices for U.S.
single-family homes fell in December.
* Ahead of the ECB's LTRO, the Dutch parliament backed
Greece's second rescue package on Tuesday, keeping Greece on
track to get the bailout funds it needs to avoid a disorderly
default on its debt.
