TOKYO Feb 29 Treasuries were steady in Asia on Wednesday as investors awaited the results of the European Central Bank's latest offering of cheap funds to stabilise the euro zone's troubled financial system.

* Markets expect European banks to borrow about 500 billion euros ($670 billion) at the ECB's second three-year auction under its long-term refinancing operation, or LTRO.

* "The LTRO will probably be somewhat stronger than expected, and if markets take this as risk-on, bonds could come off highs," said a trader at a European bank in Tokyo.

"But it also depends on stocks, there are a lot of moving parts. People would be getting a lot more excited about the highs [in bonds] if it weren't for stocks," he added.

* Undermining demand for bonds, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 13,000 for the first time since May 2008 on Tuesday, and Standard & Poor's 500 Index closed above 1,370, its May 2011 intraday high.

* A sharp drop in recently soaring crude prices also alleviated fears about slowing global growth, and reduced demand for safe-haven fixed-income assets.

* Later on Wednesday, Federal Reserve Chairman Ben Bernanke will make his semi-annual appearance before the House Financial Services Committee. Investors will be parsing his remarks for clues as to whether the central bank will stick to its pledge to keep rates low for an extended period, in face of an improving economy, but some market participants say such signals are unlikely.

"Did you ever hear a politician complain that rates are too low? Bernanke's focus is going to be on the budget and housing," said the European bank trader.

* The yield on the 10-year note was steady at 1.94 percent from late U.S. trade and versus 1.93 percent in Asia on Tuesday. The benchmark yield has been wedged in a range between 1.79 percent and 2.17 percent since early November.

* The yield on 30-year Treasuries was flat from U.S. trade at 3.07 percent, compared with 3.05 percent in Asia on Tuesday.

* U.S. economic data painted a mixed picture for bonds on Tueday. The Conference Board reported a jump in its February U.S. consumer confidence index to a reading of 70.8 from an upwardly revised 61.5 in January.

But separate data showed durable goods orders fell in January.

The S&P/Case Shiller report also showed prices for U.S. single-family homes fell in December.

* Ahead of the ECB's LTRO, the Dutch parliament backed Greece's second rescue package on Tuesday, keeping Greece on track to get the bailout funds it needs to avoid a disorderly default on its debt. (Reporting by Lisa Twaronite; Editing by Kim Coghill)